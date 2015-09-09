Review of Debunked UVA Gang Rape to Remain Under Wraps

By STEVE SZKOTAK

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An independent review of the University of Virginia's handling of a student's gang rape allegations will not be publicly released because of privacy concerns.

The review focuses on the Charlottesville school's handling of an alleged gang rape that was reported in graphic detail by Rolling Stone magazine. The piece was later retracted.

In an email from the school's Freedom of Information Act officer late last month, UVA rejected a request from The Associated Press to publicly release an executive summary of the review.

The officer cited a letter from a U.S. Department of Education official who said its release would violate the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act. The Charlottesville university declined a request for additional comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.