Paramount Theater Hosts Benefit Concert for Aldridge Legacy Projects

Tickets are on sale now for a concert to benefit a summer camp and memorial paying tribute to a mother and daughter murdered inside their Charlottesville home.

Robin Aldridge, 58, taught children with special needs in Albemarle County. Mani, her 17-year-old daughter, was a student at Charlottesville High School.

Gene Everett Washington is accused of beating the two women to death before setting their Rugby Avenue home on fire and taking off with some of Robin's property back in December 2014. Washington is charged with capital murder.

A benefit concert for Robin and Mani legacy projects - which includes the All Buddy Camp - is scheduled to take place at the Paramount Theater on September 16. Gary Green will perform with Peter and Brendan Mayer, and Scott Kirby. Peter is the lead guitarist in Jimmy Buffett's band.

“Robin was a big fan of Peter's music, and this certainly would have been a show she would have been at. The night of the show, we just hope everyone comes and it's a celebration of the music and a celebration of the spirit of community coming together to honor the legacy of these two,” said Green.

The concert will also help with plans for a playground in memory of Robin at Hollymead Elementary School in Albemarle County.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday. Tickets are $19.50 in advance and $22 on the night of the performance. Click here for more information, or to buy tickets online.