Charlottesville Police Investigate Deadly Carlton Ave. Shooting

Charlottesville Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a home in the 1500 block of Carlton Avenue.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Responding officers found 31-year-old Jason Lee Shifflett dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing. "We are still early in the investigation and following a number of leads," said Captain Gary Pleasants of the Charlottesville Police Department.

Police have yet to confirm the details of how the shooting happened.

Neighbors say they have seen an uptick in fighting and violence in the area. Police say they do not believe this shooting is connected to any other recent shootings in the city.

"It’s scary. It's scary and my first thought was ‘for the grace of God, that could've been one of my children, and somebody just decided they had the right to do such a thing,’" said Elaine Helmick, a friend of the family.

Police ask anyone with any information or who may have heard something in the area between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. to call Detective Bradley Pleasants at 434-970-3374 or Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.