ABC Panel Finalizes Recommendations for Gov. McAuliffe

A panel created back in March of 2015, under Executive Order Number Forty, entrusted with reviewing Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Commission, finalized recommendations Wednesday to submit to Gov. McAuliffe.



This expert review panel convened following the controversial arrest in Charlottesville of UVA student Martese Johnson.

Alcoholic Beverage Control Department (ABC) agents arrested 20-year-old Chicago native Martese Johnson outside a bar March 18. The arrest received widespread attention with photos and videos on social media showing Johnson pinned to the ground, his face bloodied.

Police, local leaders from around Virginia, and business leaders discussed ideas ranging from transparency, to enforcement power, to training.

The final proposals will take shape in legislation for the upcoming session in January 2016.