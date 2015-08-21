Nelson Co. to Take Up Dominion Questions for Proposed Pipeline

Nelson County Supervisors voted this week to answer a list of 12 questions posed to them by Dominion about the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Dominion’s questions ask about the county's growth trends, property values, erosion and water, and if any county projects are currently planned along the proposed pipeline route.

Supervisors denied providing answers 6 months ago, saying they wanted more input from people living in the county.

The board says the change in heart comes after a discussion where members decided they wanted their concerns about the pipeline project in writing to Dominion.

Supervisors say they would also like to meet with company executives in person.