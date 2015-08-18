Charlottesville Approves Court-related Parking Spaces for Albemarle Co.

Cars parked in the Court Square area of Charlottesville

Charlottesville city leaders have agreed to provide Albemarle County dozens of parking spaces for its court buildings downtown.

City councilors approved the request Monday night.

The city will provide 35 parking spaces once the rehabilitation project gets underway. That's expected in 2018.

Parking needs for visitors and the community will be taken into consideration once construction starts.

Albemarle County estimates it will need between 75 and 100 spaces to meet its court needs.