Orange Co. Sherrif's Office Reports Attempted Break-In at Car Wash Coin Machines

News Release from Orange County Sheriff's Office:

On August 12, 2015 at approximately 3:35am, the Orange Sheriff's Office received a call advising that someone was attempting to break into the coin machines at the LOW Car Wash located at 4324 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove Virginia. Sheriff's Deputies, along with Lake of the Woods Security Officers, located the suspect inside Lake of the Woods. After investigation, Christopher Paul Buckner, age 34, of Yorktown, Virginia was charged with Trespassing, Possession of Burglary Tools, Grand Larceny and Destruction of Property. He is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange. He is scheduled to appear in Orange County General District court on August 21, 2015 at 9:00am.

No booking photo is currently available.