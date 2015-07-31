Sen. Kaine Asking FERC to Consider Changes to Pipeline Projects

Senator Tim Kaine is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to consider some major changes to plans for proposed pipelines.

In a letter to FERC, Sen. Kaine asks if some proposed pipelines should utilize the same, shared land:

"As you know, the Mountain Valley Pipeline is one of four natural gas pipeline projects proposed in roughly the same region of Virginia. While all are at different phases of the regulatory process, two - the MVP and the Appalachian Connector (Williams Co.) - appear to travel along a nearly identical route. A third and a fourth - the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (Dominion/Duke Energy) and the WB Xpress (Columbia) - are located some 90 miles to the north."

Leaders from Friends of Nelson, an opposition group, say they want to hear more suggestions like this one.

"Dominion has failed to consider any really reasonable alternatives, which would include using existing infrastructure and easements and other pipeline routes to build pipelines. And also to consider an alternative that doesn't include building the pipelines," said Ernie Reed with Friends of Nelson.

Kaine also says the companies behind these pipelines need to do more than simply allow time for public comment, and make the process more accessible to people: