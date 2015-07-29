3 UVA Graduates Suing Rolling Stone Over Retracted Rape Story

UPDATE: Wenner Media says in a news release that Rolling Stone managing editor Will Dana is resigning. The statement said only that Dana has "decided he is ready for a change" and that a successor will be named later.

ORIGINAL: Three former members of the University of Virginia fraternity profiled in the now-retracted Rolling Stone magazine article about gang rape are suing. The three graduates filed suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in New York, each asking for $75,000 in damages.

The 40-page suit names three defendants; Rolling Stone LLC, Sabrina Rubin Erdely, and Wenner Media LLC.

The former students are suing for defamation and negligence. The suit alleges the men suffered "vicious and hurtful attacks" because of inaccuracies in the article. The plaintiffs in this lawsuit are demanding a trial by jury.

In November 2014, Rolling Stone magazine published an article titled “A Rape on Campus” by Erdely. In the article, a student known as 'Jackie' described being brutally gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at UVA in September 2012. Soon after being published the disturbing allegations in the article quickly fell apart.

In December 2014, Rolling Stone issued an apology, pointing out that discrepancies in Jackie's story were discovered. Several weeks later, Rolling Stone contacted the Columbia Journalism School to conduct an investigation of what had gone wrong, the school published a report saying the magazine failed in the reporting and editing of the story.

UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo is also suing over the article. Eramo, who was singled out in the article for her work with survivors, is seeking $7.5 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages in legal costs.

Rolling Stone couldn't be reached for comment on the suit.

The Associated Press contributed to this article