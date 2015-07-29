VSP Completes 2nd Report on Arrest of Martese Johnson

The second Virginia State Police report stemming from the controversial arrest of a University of Virginia student is complete.

VSP turned over its administrative review of the arrest of Martese Johnson to the Secretary of Public Safety and the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). Corrine Geller, VSP spokesperson, said in a statement, "VSP was directed to conduct an administrative review and a criminal investigation. Both of these are now complete."

ABC Director of Communications Beck Gettings released a statement to NBC29, stating in part, "The review, which was requested by Gov. McAuliffe, was delivered to the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security and a copy was shared with Virginia ABC. Any further actions or decisions with regard to the ABC special agents involved in the arrest of Mr. Johnson will come following an opportunity to examine and digest the contents of the report prepared by Virginia State Police."

On March 18, Johnson was arrested outside Trinity Irish Pub on the UVA Corner. ABC special agents suspected Johnson had a fake ID, but in the end, he didn't. Johnson's arrest has drawn wide attention because images of him with a bloody face spread quickly on social media. The arrest sparked controversy in Charlottesville and made national headlines. UVA students rallied around Johnson immediately after the arrest.

It's unclear at this point what may come from this latest review.

A criminal investigation into what happened that night along the Corner area of UVA was completed about two months ago and resulted in no criminal charges.