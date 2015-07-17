Rolling Stone Magazine Denies Defaming UVA Dean

Screenshot of the original article on the Rolling Stone website

Rolling Stone Magazine is denying it defamed a University of Virginia administrator in a now retracted rape story.

Thursday, lawyers for the magazine filed a response to a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit from UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.

In November 2014, Rolling Stone magazine published an article titled “A Rape on Campus” by Sabrina Rubin Erdely. In the article, a student known as 'Jackie' described being brutally gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at UVA in September 2012. Soon after being published the disturbing allegations in the article quickly fell apart. In December 2014, Rolling Stone issued an apology, pointing out that discrepancies in Jackie's story were discovered.

Eramo was singled out in the article for her work with survivors of sexual assaults at the university. She claims the article portrayed her as a villain, and as a result damaged her professionally.

The 79-page federal filing defends Rolling Stone's actions leading up to publishing the article.

Eramo filed the lawsuit back in May seeking $7.5 million in damages.

Rolling Stone's lawyers say Eramo's assertions in the lawsuit "are not capable of being proven true or false" and therefore not subject for legal action.