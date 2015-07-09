Quantcast

Supreme Court to Decide Whether to Grant Huguely Appeal

Posted: Updated:
File Photo: George Huguely leaving court during his trial in Charlottesville File Photo: George Huguely leaving court during his trial in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

George Huguely, the University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted of murdering Yeardley Love, will find out on October 5 if the United States Supreme Court will hear his appeal.

Huguely was convicted for the May 2010 killing of his former girlfriend, UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love.    

The appeal to the high court says Huguely’s 6th Amendment rights were violated after one of his two attorneys became sick and the trial continued without her. 

The Supreme Court Justices will meet behind closed doors on September 28 to review a slew of cases, including Huguely’s.

"At that point they will wheel into their conference room - probably, literally - a thousand different files and somebody will say if there were any cases out of that that they are interested in.  If so, they talk about whether to grant Certiorari.  If not, they'll just go into the deep file,” said NBC29 legal analyst Lloyd Snook.

Four justices need to agree on the appeal before it moves forward. The results will likely come down on October 5.

  • Supreme Court to Decide Whether to Grant Huguely AppealMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story