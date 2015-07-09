Supreme Court to Decide Whether to Grant Huguely Appeal

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

George Huguely, the University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted of murdering Yeardley Love, will find out on October 5 if the United States Supreme Court will hear his appeal.

Huguely was convicted for the May 2010 killing of his former girlfriend, UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

The appeal to the high court says Huguely’s 6th Amendment rights were violated after one of his two attorneys became sick and the trial continued without her.

The Supreme Court Justices will meet behind closed doors on September 28 to review a slew of cases, including Huguely’s.

"At that point they will wheel into their conference room - probably, literally - a thousand different files and somebody will say if there were any cases out of that that they are interested in. If so, they talk about whether to grant Certiorari. If not, they'll just go into the deep file,” said NBC29 legal analyst Lloyd Snook.

Four justices need to agree on the appeal before it moves forward. The results will likely come down on October 5.