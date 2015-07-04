Anti-Pipeline Group Holds Protest Aiming for Gov. McAuliffe's Attention

Anti-Pipeline Group Holds Protest Aiming for Gov. McAuliffe's AttentionPosted: Updated: Jul 18, 2015 08:28 PM
Members of the group Friends of Nelson County held a protest on Rt. 20 in Albemarle Co. Saturday.
Protesters hold signs along Rt. 20 in hopes to get the attention of Governor Terry McAuliffe on his way to Monticello Saturday.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.