Quantcast

Anti-Pipeline Group Holds Protest Aiming for Gov. McAuliffe's Attention

Posted: Updated: Jul 18, 2015 08:28 PM
Members of the group Friends of Nelson County held a protest on Rt. 20 in Albemarle Co. Saturday. Members of the group Friends of Nelson County held a protest on Rt. 20 in Albemarle Co. Saturday.
Protesters hold signs along Rt. 20 in hopes to get the attention of Governor Terry McAuliffe on his way to Monticello Saturday. Protesters hold signs along Rt. 20 in hopes to get the attention of Governor Terry McAuliffe on his way to Monticello Saturday.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A Nelson County group is rallying in the name of liberty and justice for all.

Nearly 70, anti-pipeline protesters from the organization, Friends of Nelson, lined up along Route 20 Saturday morning hoping to catch the attention of pipeline supporter, Governor Terry McAuliffe, as he made his way to Monticello.

"We feel like the 4th of July is a wonderful occasion to come out and say we value our place as American citizens and what does it mean to be an American with liberty and justice for all. We are seeking justice and we are trying to raise awareness of the injustice that we're facing," says Joanna Salidis, President of Friends of Nelson.

Friends of Nelson says it wants the freedom to continue building existing homes and businesses unencumbered by the proposed natural gas pipeline.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.