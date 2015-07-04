Anti-Pipeline Group Holds Protest Aiming for Gov. McAuliffe's Attention

Protesters hold signs along Rt. 20 in hopes to get the attention of Governor Terry McAuliffe on his way to Monticello Saturday.

Members of the group Friends of Nelson County held a protest on Rt. 20 in Albemarle Co. Saturday.

A Nelson County group is rallying in the name of liberty and justice for all.

Nearly 70, anti-pipeline protesters from the organization, Friends of Nelson, lined up along Route 20 Saturday morning hoping to catch the attention of pipeline supporter, Governor Terry McAuliffe, as he made his way to Monticello.

"We feel like the 4th of July is a wonderful occasion to come out and say we value our place as American citizens and what does it mean to be an American with liberty and justice for all. We are seeking justice and we are trying to raise awareness of the injustice that we're facing," says Joanna Salidis, President of Friends of Nelson.

Friends of Nelson says it wants the freedom to continue building existing homes and businesses unencumbered by the proposed natural gas pipeline.