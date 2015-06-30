Quantcast

Group Seeks to Keep Confederate Flag on VA. Vanity License Plates

Posted: Updated: Jul 14, 2015 04:27 PM
Sample of license plate design Gov. McAuliffe wants removed Sample of license plate design Gov. McAuliffe wants removed
Image courtesy Sons of Confederate Veterans' Facebook page Image courtesy Sons of Confederate Veterans' Facebook page
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -

The Sons of Confederate Veterans are firing back at Governor Terry McAuliffe's call for the Confederate flag to be removed from the group's vanity license plates.

The Virginia Division of the group posted a copy of the letter it sent to the state's Department of Motor Vehicles on social media.

The letter cites a 2002 court ruling that allowed the Confederate flag on the license plates as part of free speech.

A portion of the letter reads, "Whatever the cost, the Virginia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans will oppose the Governor's attempt to stymie the rights of all Virginians by picking on groups of citizens he believes are vulnerable & unpopular." 

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week in a Texas case that vanity plates are not included in free speech rights.

Members of the group want the plates to still be issued until the original court order is vacated. Attorney General Mark Herring filed a motion for that on Friday.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.