Group Seeks to Keep Confederate Flag on VA. Vanity License Plates

The Sons of Confederate Veterans are firing back at Governor Terry McAuliffe's call for the Confederate flag to be removed from the group's vanity license plates.

The Virginia Division of the group posted a copy of the letter it sent to the state's Department of Motor Vehicles on social media.

The letter cites a 2002 court ruling that allowed the Confederate flag on the license plates as part of free speech.

A portion of the letter reads, "Whatever the cost, the Virginia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans will oppose the Governor's attempt to stymie the rights of all Virginians by picking on groups of citizens he believes are vulnerable & unpopular."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week in a Texas case that vanity plates are not included in free speech rights.

Members of the group want the plates to still be issued until the original court order is vacated. Attorney General Mark Herring filed a motion for that on Friday.