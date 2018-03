The DMV has filed paperwork asking a federal judge to throw out a 14-year-old ruling that allowed the Confederate flag on Virginia license plates.

The motion to vacate the judgment was filed Friday by the Attorney General's Office.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled states can limit what goes on vanity plates.

The commonwealth argues that decision overturns Virginia's 2001 ruling.

Earlier this week, Governor Terry McAuliffe called for the removal of the southern battle flag from Virginia plates.