Herring Files Motion to Remove Confederate Battle Flag from VA License Plates

Virginia's attorney general is taking the first legal steps to removing the Confederate battle flag from license plates in the commonwealth.

Attorney General Mark Herring filed a motion in federal court Friday asking for the reversal of an appellate court's decision allowing the flags on license plates.

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced earlier this week that he'd push to have the flags removed.

Herring's office say they anticipate a hearing on the motion in the next few weeks.

Press release from the Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General: