Szakos, Toscano Support Removing Confederate Flag from License Plates

Governors in four different states said they want images of the Confederate flags off of state license plates. Last week's racially motivated shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina has spurred this push both around the country and here in Virginia.

Lawmakers in Charlottesville say they support Gov. McAuliffe's push to get rid of Confederate flags on state license plates.

“If the Confederate flag ought to be anywhere, it should be put in a museum as a vestige of a day long gone and long forgotten. That flag has become a symbol of a lot of things that Americans oppose; bigotry, violence, terror,” said 57th District Delegate David Toscano (D).

Charlottesville City Councilor Kristin Szakos says the city has had its own issues with the Confederate flag.

“We've seen locally, Confederate flags being used as a tool of anger and of, I hesitate to say aggression, but of anger,” she said.

Some people hung Confederate flags around Charlottesville in protest after councilors voted to end the observance of Lee-Jackson Day as a city employee holiday.

A few councilors also wanted to get rid of statues of Confederate officers around Charlottesville, however they are likely to stay.

“State code actually prohibits moving or altering or removing the Confederate war memorials,” Szakos said.

Del. Toscano says the Confederate flag has a stronger negative symbol than monuments.

“The battle flag flies and it's been present at a lot of very violent activities in American history; lynchings, beatings, violent attacks, with the Ku Klux Klan. These monuments are not quite the same, you don't carry them around to events,” the delegate said.

Toscano says he's happy the flag won't be allowed on government license plates any longer. He says flying it, whether on public or private property, is an insult to African Americans.