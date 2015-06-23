Gov. McAuliffe Calls for Removal of Confederate Symbol from License Plates

Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) is moving to have the Confederate flag banished from Virginia license plates. Gov. McAuliffe announced his position Tuesday, citing the killings at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, and a U.S. Supreme Court decision that said states can limit the content of license plates.



Currently, Virginia vanity plates include one that pays homage to the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The group's logo contains the battle flag. The Department of Motor Vehicles says there are nearly 1,600 Sons of Confederate Veterans plates in use.

Following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision opening the door for states to have a say in what goes on vanity plates, McAuliffe ordered the state's attorney general's office and transportation officials to work on a plan to phase out the license plate.

McAuliffe says the Sons of Confederate Veterans will still be allowed to have a specialized plate, but the design cannot include the Confederate flag. He says he believes it sends the wrong message and perpetuates Virginia's dark history of slavery and racism.



As the governor announced plans to phase out the plates, he said the commonwealth should move away from symbols that divide us. "I think that sends a strong signal. Let's move away from divisive symbols, let us work together, let us come together. Collectively, as I say, we can compete against anybody, but we can only do it when we're working together. We cannot divide folks, we need to unite folks."



Governor McAuliffe has not announced how the plates will be removed, whether they will be inactivated, if the design can be changed again, or how that's going to happen. He says he, the Virginia Attorney General's Office, and the Department of Transportation will figure out how to do away with the plates.



Republican Bill Howell, the speaker of Virginia's House of Delegates, said he believed the McAuliffe administration had the authority to review this vanity plate. He issued the following statement:

"The legislation passed by the General Assembly in 1999 was clear that the emblem should not be part of the plate design. I still think that is the case. At the time the Courts felt that was a violation of the First Amendment, but in light of the Supreme Court's latest ruling it is appropriate for the Governor and the Attorney General to review the application of Virginia law."



At Tuesday's news conference, Gov. McAuliffe applauded South Carolina's governor for calling for the removal of the Confederate flag from their state capitol.



The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Background



The General Assembly approved a specialty license plate recognizing the Sons of Confederate Veterans in 1999. The authorizing legislation included language that stated “No logo or emblem of any description shall be displayed or incorporated into the design of license plates issued under this section” (http://leg1.state.va.us/cgi-bin/legp504.exe?000+cod+46.2-746.22).



The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed suit against the Commonwealth alleging a First Amendment violation. The US District Court for the Western District of Virginia issued an injunction preventing the Commonwealth from enforcing the provision quoted above and ordering that the logo be placed on the plates (http://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/FSupp2/129/941/2471464/).



The case was appealed and the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the District Court (www.ca4.uscourts.gov/Opinions/Published/011242.P.pdf.) The Commonwealth's request for a rehearing was denied in September of 2002 (http://openjurist.org/305/f3d/241).



U.S. Senator Tim Kaine Statement:

“I support Governor McAuliffe's call to remove the Confederate battle flag from state-issued Virginia license plates. The use of the flag by public bodies is integrally connected to celebration of the cause of the Confederacy, which is inimical to American values. With the Supreme Court's decision last week in Walker v. Texas Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Inc., prior court rulings in Virginia that have protected the use of the emblem on license plates are now obsolete. This is the right call for the Commonwealth and I commend the Governor for his leadership on this issue.”