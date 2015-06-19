Additional Counsel Appointed in Charlottesville Capital Murder Case

The man accused of beating and killing a Charlottesville family has new council.

Gene Everett Washington, 30, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Friday morning. He is charged with robbery and capital murder in the commission of robbery.

Investigators say Washington beat to death 58-year-old Robin Aldridge and her 17-year-old daughter Mani before setting fire to their Rugby Avenue home. Robin taught at Hollymead Elementary School in Albemarle County, while Mani attended Charlottesville High School.

Judge Moore appointed the Southeast Capital Defender's Office as co-counsel for Washington alongside Charlottesville attorney Lloyd Snook.

The judge also granted the defense's motion to continue Washington's September 28 trial to give the new counsel time to prepare.

The new trial date will be set on July 29.