WVA, VA Coalition Takes a Stand Against Natgas Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Environmental and conservation groups in West Virginia and Virginia are taking a stand against the proposed route of a 550-mile natural gas pipeline.

The announcement Thursday by the Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance comes nine months after it was formed to address concerns about the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Dominion Resources and its energy partners are proposing a pipeline that would carry natural gas drilled from the Marcellus shale fields in West Virginia and elsewhere through Virginia and into North Carolina.

The alliance cited possible threats to water supplies, the sensitive mountain terrain the pipeline would traverse and potential damage to habitat.

Dominion said it will continue to work to build a pipeline with the least impact to the environment.

The alliance claims 35 members, including the Southern Environmental Law Center.

