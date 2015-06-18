Charlottesville Man Charged with Capital Murder in Aldridge Case

The man accused of killing a school teacher and her daughter in Charlottesville is now charged with capital murder and robbery.

Gene Everett Washington, 30, had his first court appearance on the additional charges in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday.

Washington is accused of killing 58-year-old Robin Aldridge and her daughter 17-year-old Mani, who was a Charlottesville High School student.

He faces one count of capital murder in the commission of a robbery, and one charge of robbing a residence. These two new indictments pertain only to Robin Aldridge, as prosecutors believe Washington committed a robbery during the murders.

Washington is also facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators say Washington beat the family to death before setting their Rugby Avenue home on fire and taking off with some of Robin's property. The new indictment says Washington stole two iPhones, a television and a 2003 Toyota Matrix from Robin Aldridge.

The direct indictment happened Monday, June 15, but came to light Thursday.

"At the docket call on Monday, we all agreed that if the capital murder indictment was returned by the grand jury that the current trial date of September 28th was going to get continued," said Lloyd Snook, Washington's attorney.

Washington's trial date is still scheduled for that September date, for now.

The prosecution and defense will come together Friday morning to work out details about adding the Capital Defender's Office to the case.

Complicating all of this is the fact that the Capital Defender's Office is also working on the Jesse Matthew case in Albemarle County.