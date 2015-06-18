Charlottesville Man Charged with Capital Murder in Aldridge Case

Charlottesville Man Charged with Capital Murder in Aldridge CasePosted: Updated: Jul 02, 2015 11:58 AM
Charlottesville Man Charged with Capital Murder in Aldridge CaseMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff
Continuing Coverage: Robin and Mani Aldridge Murder TrialMore>>
Probation Violations Hearing Set in Gene Washington Case
The man recently convicted in Charlottesville for the murders of a teacher and her daughter is back in court following a probation violation in Albemarle County.Full Story
Update: Defendant in Charlottesville Murder Case Enters Alford Pleas
Gene Everett Washington, the man accused of murdering an Albemarle County school teacher and her teenage daughter, has entered Alfords pleas.Full Story
Charlottesville Court Hears Motion in Washington Capital Murder Case
Attorneys for Gene E. Washington, a man accused of a brutal double murder in Charlottesville, will gain access to information about the grand jury that indicted him.Full Story
Washington's Defense Presents Pretrial Motions in Capital Murder Case
Gene Washington was in court Thursday morning, making legal maneuvers ahead of his capital murder trial. He is charged with murdering Robin and Mani Aldridge.Full Story
Trial Again Delayed for Man Charged with Aldridge Murders
Gene Washington’s trial date has been delayed again after attorneys say they need more time to check with witnesses and file motions.Full Story
Trial Delayed for Charlottesville Man Charged in Aldridge Murders
A judge has granted a defense motion postponing trial for Gene Everett Washington, who is accused of killing Robin Aldridge and her daughter, Mani, back on December 5, 2014.Full Story
Judge Denies Defense Motion in Aldridge Murder Case
Judge Moore denied a request from Gene Washington, the man accused of beating Robin and Mani Aldridge to death. His defense sought to review evidence without prosecutors present.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Hears Motions in Aldridge Capital Murder Case
Monday, Gene E. Washington appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court for a motions hearing in the case involving the murders of Mani and Robin Aldridge.Full Story
Trial Date Set for Man Charged in Rugby Avenue Murders
The man accused of murdering two Charlottesville women in 2014 will face a jury next year. Wednesday morning a judge set Gene Washington's trial date for May 23, 2016.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Charged with Capital Murder in Aldridge Case
Gene Washington, the man accused of killing a school teacher and her daughter in Charlottesville, is now charged with capital murder and robbery.Full Story
