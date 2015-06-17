Environmental Groups Urge Albemarle County to Fight Proposed Pipeline

Several environmental groups are trying to draw people in Albemarle County into the fight against the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Environmentalists held a meeting Wednesday night to rally opposition to the project.

“There are a lot of people who are very angry over these pipelines,” said Kirk Bowers, pipeline program manager for the Sierra Club

The Piedmont Group of the Sierra Club hosted a panel on Dominion Resources' proposed natural gas pipeline at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church in Charlottesville.

Panelists from the Augusta County Alliance, Wild Virginia and the Sierra Club discussed the potential impact of the pipeline.

“It takes a lot of people's properties. It scars our mountains beyond recognition,” Bowers said. “It affects everybody in all our communities, across the state. It introduces a tremendous amount of CO2 greenhouse gas emissions into our air in Virginia. About 29 million tons of CO2 emissions per year come out of this one pipeline.”

Panelists wanted to show people in Albemarle County the drawbacks of the pipeline, and get them involved in the fight.

“They can always write letters. And that would be letters of course to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, our senators, our governor,” suggested Nancy Sorrells with the Augusta County Alliance.

Sorrells says even though the pipeline route doesn't run through Albemarle, people who live there will still see its impact. “This pipeline is going to affect everybody. If $5 billion is put into natural gas, rather than renewable energies, that's in my opinion, heading in the wrong direction,” she said.

In a statement, Dominion says they want to continue to work with all parties to find the route with the least environmental impact. The power company says it is on track to file the final route with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission later this summer.