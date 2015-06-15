Quantcast

Trial Set for Man Charged with Rugby Ave. Double Murder

Posted: Updated: Jun 29, 2015 05:40 PM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The man charged with murdering a Charlottesville teacher and her daughter is trial bound.

Monday, a grand jury indicted 30-year-old Gene Everett Washington on two counts of murder for the deaths of Robin and Mani Aldridge.

The 58-year-old school teacher and her 17-year-old daughter were found dead inside their Rugby Avenue home last December.

Investigators say they were beaten to death before the home was set on fire.

Police have said that Mani Aldridge knew Washington, but wouldn't elaborate on how.

A ten day jury trial is scheduled to start September 28.

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

