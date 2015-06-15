Robin and Mani's All Buddy Camp Begins in Charlottesville

A summer camp for kids with disabilities is underway in Charlottesville.

The All Buddy Camp honors the memory of a mother and daughter found dead in their burning home last December.

The week-long camp is kicking off on the same day a grand jury will hear the case against Gene Everett Washington, the man accused of killing Robin and Mani Aldridge.

The campers are in the process of writing their own song. They'll record it at the Music Resource Center later this week.

Twelve children with special needs are partnered with “big buddies” from Albemarle and Charlottesville High School (CHS).

Seventeen-year-old Mani Aldridge was a student at CHS when she and her mother, Robin, were found dead inside their Rugby Avenue home in December.

“She was in my class at Charlottesville High School, and was so excited every year for the summer camps she was attending. So, our hope is that by providing Buddy Camp here for this group of students, we're somehow honoring her memory. I'd like to think she would have been a wonderful big buddy here at our camp,” said All Buddy Camp Assistant Director Rachel McLaughlin

The children in Robin and Mani's All Buddy Camp will work on building self-esteem and finding ways to express themselves through music and art.