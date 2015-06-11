Charlottesville Not Moving Forward with Charges in Johnson Case

UPDATE: Friday morning the judge accepted the motion to drop the charges in the Martese Johnson case.

ORIGINAL: Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman is requesting to not prosecute Martese Johnson, the University of Virginia student who was arrested by agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) back in March.

Chapman issued a press release shortly after 5:00 p.m. Thursday saying that his office will not seek prosecution in the Johnson case. However, it won't be official until Johnson, his attorneys and Chapman head to court Friday morning.

Johnson had been charged following a bloody arrest by ABC agents on the Corner area of the university.

The arrest sparked protests throughout the city of Charlottesville and UVA.

The request from Chapman says the commonwealth has reviewed the investigation by Virginia State Police of the arrest. Based on that report, prosecutors want to drop the obstruction of justice and public intoxication charges.

Additionally, the commonwealth has no intention to press criminal charges against the ABC agents involved in Johnson's arrest.

The commonwealth's attorney's office plans to publicly announce some of the findings of that VSP investigation and explain the rationale behind their decisions at a hearing set for next Wednesday inside City Council chambers in Charlottesville.

Johnson has a hearing Friday morning in Charlottesville General District Court, where we will learn if the judge will allow the charges to be dropped.

Press release from Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman: