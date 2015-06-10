Suspect in Quick Trial Files Motion for Change of Venue Posted: Wednesday, June 10, 2015 4:42 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 10, 2015 5:21 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Halisi Uhuru Travis Bell, also known as Kweli Uhuru

One of six alleged gang members charged in a federal racketeering conspiracy tied to the abduction and murder of Waynesboro Reserve Police Captain Kevin Quick is asking to have his federal trial moved out of Charlottesville.



Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick was last seen in January 2014. His body was found in Goochland about a week later. Four suspects - Daniel Mathis, Shantai Shelton, Mersadies Shelton and Travis Bell - are charged with the murder of 45-year-old Quick. Two other suspects - Halisi Uhuru and Anthony Stokes - are not charged in his death, but accused of being the gang's ring leaders in the racketeering conspiracy.



In May, a federal judge called a mistrial for all six after a list of potential jurors was leaked. The list ended up in jail with one of the defendants, Travis Bell - also known as Kweli Uhuru. A new trial date was set for next February.



One of the suspects, Halisi Uhuru, has now filed a motion for change of venue. Uhuru's defense council says negative media coverage about Uhuru's alleged gang connection will make it impossible to get a fair trial in the Charlottesville district. Defense council is suggesting Roanoke or Richmond for a new venue.



Following the mistrial, the judge said both the prosecution and defense have until June to file all motions and responses dealing with where the trial will be held, as well as securing jury anonymity. A hearing on the motions is set for July 18 in Roanoke.