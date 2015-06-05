Family, Friends Remember Life of Alexis Murphy on Her Birthday

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Family and friends of Alexis Murphy are celebrating what would have been her 19th birthday.

Alexis disappeared from Nelson County in August of 2013. Randy Allen Taylor is behind bars for her murder, even though her remains have yet to be found.

The teenager's family continues to keep the teen's legacy alive. Friday, her aunts and hundreds of supporters on Facebook held a 'Pink Out' to celebrate Alexis' birthday and favorite color.

"For her birthday this year we just decided to do a Facebook event and have everybody either wear their Alexis Murphy T-shirt, something pink," said Trina Murphy, Alexis' great-aunt.

"She would walk around with like pink lipstick, nail polish, anything with the color pink she would want it," said Angela Taylor, Alexis' aunt.

People on social media and at their work are wearing pink to remember Alexis. The family says the support they've received is overwhelming.

“I can't go about five steps in my newsfeed without seeing her face today, so yes that's very encouraging and we appreciate that," Murphy said.

"It's really nice to see how many people are taking part in this event and to know like the significance that it means to both me and my family. To know that so many people still remember Alexis and still have my family in their thoughts and prayers," said Taylor.

This weekend the Murphy family and friends will be planting flowers in a memorial garden at Nelson County High School where Alexis was a student.

They will also be decorating a tree with pictures and lights at the Liberty gas station where Alexis was last seen alive almost two years ago.