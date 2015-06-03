Dominion files Legal Action against Landowners Refusing Pipeline Survey

Twenty-seven landowners face lawsuits for not allowing surveying on their property for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Dominion Energy says it filed suit Tuesday against 22 property owners in Nelson County, three in Augusta, and two in Buckingham.

It expects eventually to file suit against more than 100 people.

The proposed route was recently updated, leading to additional survey requests for the 550 mile pipeline from West Virginia through Virginia to North Carolina.

Dominion Energy News Release: