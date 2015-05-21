Federal Judge Sets New Date in Kevin Quick Murder Trial

The trial for six alleged gang members accused in a racketeering conspiracy and the murder of a Waynesboro Police Reserve captain is now set to start next year but there is still a question as to where the trial will be held.

A new trial was needed after Judge Conrad declared a mistrial last week when investigators discovered one of the defendants, Travis Bell (also known as Kweli Uhuru), had obtained a list of all the potential jurors in the case and shared it.



U.S. District Court Judge Glen E. Conrad scheduled the new trial for the February 1, 2016, but it may not be held in Charlottesville after the judge said the jury pool here is exhausted.



Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick was last seen in January 2014. His body was found in Goochland about a week later.



Four suspects - Daniel Mathis, Shantai Shelton, Mersadies Shelton and Travis Bell - are accused of the murder of 45-year-old Quick. Two other suspects - Halisi Uhuru and Anthony Stokes - are not charged in his death, but accused of being the gang's ring leaders in the racketeering conspiracy.



Both the prosecution and defense have until June to file all motions and responses dealing with where the trial will be held, as well as securing jury anonymity. A hearing on that is set for July 18 in Roanoke.



The trial has been set for four weeks, a location for it will be determined pending the results of the July 18 hearing.