Fairfax Pretrial Hearing for Jesse Matthew Scheduled for Friday

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - The Charlottesville man charged with the murder of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham will be in court Friday for a hearing in a separate case.

Jesse Matthew is scheduled for trial next month in a 2005 attack and sexual assault on a woman in Fairfax.

His public defenders in Fairfax have filed a motion asking to suppress any evidence in which the victim claims she recognizes Matthew as her attacker.

The lawyers say the victim offered only a vague description of the assailant in 2005. They argue that if she now claims she can identify Matthew, it is likely that her memory was corrupted by media coverage of the case.

Prosecutors say they have DNA evidence linking Matthew to the crime.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

