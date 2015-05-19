Matthew's Defense Seeks to Suppress Fairfax Evidence

The man accused of killing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham is looking to suppress evidence in the Fairfax case, where he is charged with the attempted murder and rape of a woman in 2005.

Jesse Matthew's attorney filed a motion Tuesday, claiming that the alleged victim in that case has undoubtedly seen coverage of Matthew's arrest.

Despite returning to her native India shortly after the alleged attack, the defense is claiming that the victim's ability to make a fair in-court identification has been tainted by images she may have seen of Matthew in media coverage online and on television.

For that reason, the defense filed a motion for the court to suppress identification of Matthew.

Last week a judge stopped a request for the trial to be delayed for a second time.