FERC Rejects Bid for More Hearings on Proposed Pipeline

Federal regulators are denying a request by a trio of lawmakers to hold more public hearings on Dominion Resources' proposed natural gas pipeline.

Republican Congressman Robert Hurt and Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner all wrote letters to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to call for additional meetings.

They say that people in Augusta and Nelson Counties complained about the format of the initial meetings, claiming they were unfairly biased toward supporters of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

However, regulators say the 10 hearings they've already held on the project are enough.

The senators say they're disappointed with the decision, and plan to keep discussing the issue with regulators.

Dominion Resources and three energy partners are proposing the $5 billion, 550-mile pipeline to carry natural gas from West Virginia to southeastern Virginia and North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.