Court Records ID Defendant who Obtained Quick Murder Jury List

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) - A published report says court records identify the defendant who obtained a jury pool list for the trial of six people charged in the slaying of Waynesboro Police Reserve Officer Kevin Quick.The incident prompted a judge to declare a mistrial for all six defendants this week.Transcripts obtained by The News-Virginian and The Daily Progress show Travis Bell obtained the list. The News-Virginian ( http://bit.ly/1Hj0ZmP ) says the transcripts are of a May 7 meeting between U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad and lawyers for both sides.The newspaper says the transcripts also show that Bell and co-defendant Gert Wright recruited gang members while in jail.Bell and three co-defendants are charged with killing 45-year-old Kevin Quick in 2014. Wright and a sixth co-defendant are charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice.