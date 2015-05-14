Quantcast

Court Records ID Defendant who Obtained Quick Murder Jury List

Travis Bell Travis Bell
Travis Bell aka Kweli Uhuru Travis Bell aka Kweli Uhuru
Kevin Quick Kevin Quick
The 4 defendants charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery. The 4 defendants charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery.
Two suspects charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice. Two suspects charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) - A published report says court records identify the defendant who obtained a jury pool list for the trial of six people charged in the slaying of Waynesboro Police Reserve Officer Kevin Quick.

The incident prompted a judge to declare a mistrial for all six defendants this week.

Transcripts obtained by The News-Virginian and The Daily Progress show Travis Bell obtained the list. The News-Virginian (http://bit.ly/1Hj0ZmP ) says the transcripts are of a May 7 meeting between U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad and lawyers for both sides.

The newspaper says the transcripts also show that Bell and co-defendant Gert Wright recruited gang members while in jail.

Bell and three co-defendants are charged with killing 45-year-old Kevin Quick in 2014. Wright and a sixth co-defendant are charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice.

