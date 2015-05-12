Continuance Requested in Jesse Matthew's Fairfax Attempted Murder Trial

UPDATE 05/13/2015: A hearing on the motion for a continuance will be held Friday, May 15 at 9:30 a.m. in Fairfax Circuit Court.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Lawyers for the man accused of killing a University of Virginia student are seeking to delay his trial in a separate case.Jesse Matthew of Charlottesville is currently scheduled for trial June 8 in Fairfax on charges that he attacked a woman in 2005.The Fairfax trial has already been delayed once, but his public defender said Monday in court papers that she needs a second continuance.Defense lawyer Dawn Butorac says she needs more time to investigate roughly 40 people identified in the police file as possible suspects over the years.She also questioned whether the victim in the case will be able to identify Matthew as her attacker. Authorities say they have DNA evidence implicating Matthew.Matthew is also facing a capitol murder charge in Albemarle County for the death of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham.