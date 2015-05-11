List of Jurors Compromised in Quick Murder Federal Trial Posted: Monday, May 11, 2015 4:04 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 11, 2015 6:28 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The 4 defendants charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery. Two defendants charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice. Kevin Quick

The case against six alleged gang members in the Kevin Quick murder trial in U.S. District Court has hit a major issue. According to court documents, one of the defendants got their hands on and distributed a detailed list about the potential jury pool in the case. The list contained the juror's names, years of birth, last four digits of their social security numbers, spouse's occupations, number of children and addresses.



The issue came to light behind closed doors on Thursday May 7, in federal court. A U.S. marshal discovered that an unnamed defendant in the case got a list of the 134 potential jurors. The list includes the 16 impaneled jurors on the case.



An 88-page transcript from the closed-door meeting says the defendant took the list to the jail in Orange, where two other copies were discovered. The list had three tick marks on it. The defendant had the list for at least 15 hours.



The court document says law enforcement is concerned about the safety of the jurors since those on trial allegedly are connected with the United Blood Nation gang. Judge Glen Conrad is sending a letter to all jurors about the issue.



The trial started on Monday May 4 in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville. Four defendants, Travis Bell (also known as Kweli Uhuru), Daniel Lamont Mathis, Shantai Monique Shelton and Mersadies Lachelle Shelton are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection with the death of Quick. Gert Arthur Wright III (also known as Halisi Uhuru) and Anthony Darnell Stokes are charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice.



All six are facing life in prison for what the prosecution says was a criminal enterprise that conspired to commit burglaries, robberies and murder. Federal prosecutors say the group is comprised of members of the "99 Goonz Syndikate" and associated with the Bloods street gang.



Four of the defendant's attorneys motioned for a mistrial, two said they could continue. Judge Conrad said he would take up that issue when the trial resumes Tuesday morning and talk to the impaneled jurors about the developments.



Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2014. On January 31, 2014, he left his mother's house in Afton to visit his daughter in Albemarle County. He never made it to see his daughter, and did not show up at his brother's birthday party the next day. After a week of searching, crews found Quick's body in Goochland County.