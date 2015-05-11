VA Court of Appeals Denies Randy Taylor's Appeal

The man convicted of the abduction and murder of a Nelson County teenager is now appealing to the state's highest court.



Online records show Randy Taylor's appeal was denied by the Virginia Court of Appeals on Friday following a one-judge disposition.



Murphy was last seen on August 3, 2013 at a gas station in Lovingston. An extensive search was conducted but Murphy was not found. Randy Taylor was arrested on August 11, 2013 and charged in relation to the case.



Her body has yet to be found. In May 2014 a jury found Taylor guilty of abduction and murder. He was sentenced two life sentences.



Taylor maintains he is innocent, and he did not abduct or kill Alexis Murphy.



Now, Taylor and his attorney have appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia.