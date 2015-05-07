George Huguely Transferred to Augusta Co. Prison

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

File photo: George Huguely being escorted to court during his trial.

Convicted murderer George Huguely has been transferred to the Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville, Virginia.

Huguely had been held at the supermax Red Onion State Prison in Wise County. That facility is for inmates with disruptive behavior and need to be segregated.

Huguely killed his on again-off again girlfriend Yeardley Love in May 2010.

He's currently appealing his second-degree murder conviction to the United States Supreme Court. The appeal is due June 12.