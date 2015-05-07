Quantcast

George Huguely Transferred to Augusta Co. Prison

File photo: George Huguely being escorted to court during his trial. File photo: George Huguely being escorted to court during his trial.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Convicted murderer George Huguely has been transferred to the Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville, Virginia.

Huguely had been held at the supermax Red Onion State Prison in Wise County. That facility is for inmates with disruptive behavior and need to be segregated.

Huguely killed his on again-off again girlfriend Yeardley Love in May 2010.

He's currently appealing his second-degree murder conviction to the United States Supreme Court. The appeal is due June 12.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

