Kevin Quick Murder Trial Day 4: Jury Dismissed Until Tuesday

The federal trial against six alleged gang members charged in connection with the murder of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick hit a snag, and now the jury won't be back for the next few days.



Four defendants, Travis Bell (also known as Kweli Uhuru), Daniel Lamont Mathis, Shantai Monique Shelton and Mersadies Lachelle Shelton are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection with the death of Quick. Gert Arthur Wright III (also known as Halisi Uhuru) and Anthony Darnell Stokes are charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice.



Capt. Quick was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2014. His body was found days later in woods northwest of Richmond.



Day four court proceedings started later than the originally planned 8:30 a.m., and at 11 a.m., the judge called for an abrupt adjournment for the jury. Judge Glen Conrad says an obstacle came up in the case and the jury is not to report back until Tuesday. The prosecution was expected to call its first series of witnesses to the stand Thursday.



Court reconvened at 3:00 p.m. without the jurors. A brief closed session between all council and the judge let out at 3:30. There is still no explanation as to why the proceedings ended abruptly.



The judge ordered the jury back on Tuesday, May 12. Court was not scheduled on Friday, May 8 or Monday, May 11.