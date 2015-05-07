GW National Forest Survey for Natural Gas Line gets U.S. OK

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - The Forest Service is giving the green light to surveying in the George Washington National Forest for a proposed natural gas pipeline.

The surveying would be along 4.4 miles of forestland in Highland and Augusta counties. The Forest Service had already given special use permits for previous surveys sought by energy companies behind the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Dominion Resources and its partners are proposing a 500-mile pipeline from West Virginia, through Virginia and into North Carolina. It would deliver natural gas from West Virginia and other states to the Southeast.

The Forest Service said the surveys are needed for federal agencies that will review the pipeline's path.

