Kevin Quick Murder Trial: Day Three

Two suspects charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice.

Opening statements got underway Wednesday afternoon in the federal trial of six alleged gang members accused of several crimes in connection with the death of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Wayne Quick.

Capt. Quick was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2014. His body was found days later in woods northwest of Richmond.

Four defendants, Travis Bell (also known as Kweli Uhuru), Daniel Lamont Mathis, Shantai Monique Shelton and Mersadies Lachelle Shelton are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection with the death of Quick. Gert Arthur Wright III (also known as Halisi Uhuru) and Anthony Darnell Stokes are charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice.

A 12-person jury was finalized late Tuesday evening. There will be four alternates. The jury is half men and half women. Eleven jurors are white and five are African-American.

The case is back on track after defense attorneys unsuccessfully called for a mistrial Tuesday. According to the Daily Progress, defense attorneys unsuccessfully called for a mistrial after a U.S. Marshall attempted to hand cuff one of the suspects, Mersadies Shelton, while the jury was still in the court room. The defense stated this was a violation of Shelton's rights and could sway jurors to thinking she was "dangerous." None of the potential jurors said they had seen the attempt and the judge denied the motions.

Opening statements started at 3 p.m. Wednesday after the jury heard charges and instructions. Court started in the afternoon because Judge Glen Conrad was attending a funeral.

Prosecutors established a full timeline of events that will attempt to prove what led to Quick's murder and cover up by members of the "99 Goonz Syndikate" , which is associated with the Bloods street gang.

A man named Kenneth Eubank will testify he was the manager at Barracks Road McDonald's, that he saw several of the defendants after Quick's murder in the early morning of February 1st.

The prosecution says DNA experts and fingerprint experts will testify that defendants are also linked to Quick's vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner.

The court will also hear testimony from the Virginia State Police sergeants who found Quick's remains.

The prosecution stated tattoos, insider testimony and documents seized form defendants apartments will be their proof they are tied to a gang and racketeering conspiracy.

Quick's girlfriend Yadira Weaver has also been subpoenaed to testify to text messages exchanged with Quick the night he went missing of January 31st 2014.

Three other people originally charged in the case will are expected to testify that there is an existence of a gang and hierarchy that involves 6 defendants on trial. They will also testify to evidence involved in Capt. Quick's murder.

Defense attorneys started laying out their opening statements a little after 5 .pm. Wednesday.

The court heard opening statements from attorneys for Daniel Mathis and Kweli Uhuru. Attorneys for Shontai and Mersadies Shelton waived the option to present an opening statement.

The defense is asking jurors to observe closely the exact crimes prosecutors say occurred, and see if that describes exactly what matches federal law, specifically in relation to the racketeering conspiracy charges.