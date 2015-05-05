Quick Murder Trial Day Two: Jury Selection Completed

Opening statements will have to wait until Wednesday in federal court in Charlottesville.

Federal prosecutors want to prove six alleged gang members conspired to commit a slew of crimes, including the murder of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Wayne Quick. However, both sides needed to agree on a jury before any testimony could take place.

Prosecution and defense attorneys spent most of Tuesday questioning more than 80 potential jurors for the case. The selection process got underway shortly before 5 p.m., and a 12-person jury with two alternates was finalized before 8 p.m.

Four defendants, Travis Bell (also known as Kweli Uhuru), Daniel Lamont Mathis, Shantai Monique Shelton and Mersadies Lachelle Shelton are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection with the death of Quick. Gert Arthur Wright III (also known as Halisi Uhuru) and Anthony Darnell Stokes are charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice.

Capt. Quick was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2014. His body was found days later in woods northwest of Richmond.

All six are facing life in prison for what the prosecution says was a criminal enterprise that conspired to commit burglaries, robberies and murder. Federal prosecutors say the group is comprised of members of the "99 Goonz Syndikate" and associated with the Bloods street gang.

Three other defendants originally charged in this case have already pleaded guilty to some involvement. The U.S. Attorney's Office says it is likely those three will take the stand sometime over the course of this trial once it gets to that point.

Some of Quick's family and friends were at the courthouse on Tuesday.