U.S. Supreme Court Grants Huguely Appeal Extension

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Convicted murderer George Huguely has received a second extension to file an appeal with the United States Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts signed off on the request Monday.

Huguely want his 2010 second-degree murder conviction for killing fellow University of Virginia student Yeardley Love thrown out. Huguely's defense team maintains his Sixth Amendment right to counsel was violated during his original trial.

Last month, his attorney asked for the first extension citing a heavy workload. Huguely's defense team now has until June 12 to file his appeal.