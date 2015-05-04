Quantcast

U.S. Supreme Court Grants Huguely Appeal Extension

Posted: Updated:
George Huguely George Huguely
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Convicted murderer George Huguely has received a second extension to file an appeal with the United States Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts signed off on the request Monday.

Huguely want his 2010 second-degree murder conviction for killing fellow University of Virginia student Yeardley Love thrown out.  Huguely's defense team maintains his Sixth Amendment right to counsel was violated during his original trial.

Last month, his attorney asked for the first extension citing a heavy workload. Huguely's defense team now has until June 12 to file his appeal.

  • U.S. Supreme Court Grants Huguely Appeal ExtensionMore>>

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.