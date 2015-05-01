Hannah Graham Memorial Award Established

A new scholarship honoring the life and legacy of Hannah Graham is available at the University of Virginia. Graham is the second-year student who disappeared from Charlottesville's Downtown Mall and was found murdered in Albemarle County last fall.

Hannah's parents, John and Sue Graham, alongside UVA President Teresa Sullivan and members of the university community held a program Friday to launch the scholarship in her memory.

The Hannah Graham Memorial Award will go to a student this fall who embodies Hannah's passion for global health, French culture and service to others. John and Sue Graham say establishing this scholarship in their daughter's name is their way of honoring her work.

"This is our opportunity to create a silver lining in the tremendous cloud that Hannah's fate represented to us, but this is some good that can come from that," John Graham stated.

Students who compete for the $10,000 scholarship will be required to partner with Virginia communities in need and make plans to travel to French speaking countries. The Graham family says the scholarship will go to only one student but there are plans to expand it in future years for many others.

Friends and classmates on hand for the announcement say it's a fitting memorial for a young woman who showed so much promise. They say they're sad Hannah's life was cut short, but they're glad that her legacy is not.

Students say they think this award will honor Hannah by bringing positive attention to their friend and classmate.

"I'm sure that she's loving it, having people follow things she is passionate about because she was a passionate person,” said Erica Loftin, a friend of Hannah's.

“As a fellow member of her class, I think it's awesome just to see that Hannah is able to live on through this award, through this memorial, and it really warms my heart to see,” said Brandon Holland, a member of Hannah's class.

They say they think the award's goals align nicely with what Hannah's goals would have been at the university. One of Hannah's friends from the ski team said Hannah was such a giving person that she would be at peace knowing that she'll always be giving back.