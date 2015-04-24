Gov. McAuliffe Announces Members of ABC Review Panel

Governor Terry McAuliffe is unveiling his appointments to a 20-member panel that will review the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran has spent the last few weeks assembling the panel. The governor commissioned Moran for the task after the bloody arrest of UVA student Martese Johnson in late March.

Moran will chair the panel, which also includes law enforcement officials, lawmakers, alcohol safety activists and members of the ABC itself.

University of Virginia Student Council President Abe Axler and Devil's Backbone Chief Operating Officer Hayes Humphreys were also selected to join the group.

The panel will review ways to improve the department's law enforcement operations.

ABC's chief operating officer recently took over as the supervisor of those activities, per an order from McAuliffe.

The governor's also required the department to re-train its more than 120 agents.

The ABC review panel will meet for the first time in Richmond on May 4. It's due to deliver a report to the governor with recommendations no later than November 1.

Press release from the Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe:

The following individuals will serve on the Expert Review Panel established under Governor McAuliffe's Executive Order Number 40 for Improving ABC Law Enforcement:



Chairman for the Expert Review Panel



- Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security



Members of the Expert Review Panel



- Travis Hill, Chief Operating Officer for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control



- Ryant Washington, Special Policy Advisor on Law Enforcement for the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control



- Fran Ecker, Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services



- Wesley Reed, Sheriff of Prince Edward County



- Donald Goodman, Chief of Police for the City of Radford



- Kevin Foust, Chief of Police at Virginia Tech



- Michael Herring, Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Richmond



- Steven Flaherty, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police



- Robert Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer for Blue Ridge Beverage



- Hayes Humphreys, Chief Operating Officer for Devil's Backbone



- Laura Wood Habr, Co-Owner of Croc's Restaurant



- Paige Allen Hawkins, Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist at James Madison University



- Christopher Konschak, Manager at Virginia Mothers Against Drunk Driving



- Kurt Erickson, President at Washington Regional Alcohol Prevention



- Abraham Axler, President at University of Virginia Student Council



- Christopher Jones, Mayor of the City of Harrisonburg



- Mamie Locke, Virginia State Senator, 2nd District, Hampton



- Ryan McDougle, Virginia State Senator, 4th District, Hanover



- David Albo, Virginia State Delegate, 42nd District, Fairfax



The first meeting of the Expert Review Panel will be held on May 4, 2015, in the Virginia State Capitol, Senate Room 3, from2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

