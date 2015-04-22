UVA Associate Dean Eramo Pens Scathing Letter to Rolling Stone

University of Virginia Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo has penned a scathing letter to Rolling Stone magazine, saying the magazine's apology over the now retracted article about an alleged gang rape at UVA, is too little, too late.

Eramo, who was singled out in the article for her work with survivors, has issued an open letter to Rolling Stone. She has also hired a lawyer, one specializing in defamation cases.

Legal expert Lloyd Snook, who is not connected to the case, says, “Dean Eramo is probably the only person who is clearly identified in the story in a sufficiently derogatory fashion to give her the right or the ability to sue.”

Eramo's attorney, Tom Clare, says his office was retained shortly after the original article went out. He says the letter was sent Wednesday because of what Eramo calls a “half-hearted” apology issued by Rolling Stone, and the lack of accountability after a police investigation and the Columbia Journalism School review.

The heart of the four-page letter expresses Eramo's disgust with how Rolling Stone magazine portrayed her as a villain to sexual assault survivors.

Eramo says she encouraged ‘Jackie', the victim in the article, to meet with police twice in 2014. She also penned that she did much more to help Jackie, but is prohibited by federal law to discuss it.

Most shocking in the letter is when Eramo writes that she has received e-mails expressing hope that she was killed or raped.

"Inflamed by the false portrayal in the article, protestors showed up at my office, demanding I be fired. Perhaps the more egregious and shocking were the emails that I received expressing hope that I be killed or raped, and commenting that they hoped I had a daughter so that she could be raped," she wrote in the letter.

Eramo has spent much of her adult life working with sexual violence survivors. In the letter Eramo writes, "Rolling Stone also deeply damaged me both personally and professionally. Using me as the personification of a heartless administration, the Rolling Stone article attacked my life's work."

The letter ends by saying Rolling Stone's steps are not good enough.

When asked about any litigation, Clare said, "we don't have any comment on the prospect or timing of a legal claim, but that may change in the days ahead."

If the case does go to court, Snook says Rolling Stone's defense is clear: “They will try to defend on the basis of saying ‘we may have been wrong about Jackie, but we weren't wrong about dean Eramo.'”

Snook says attorney Clare will have to prove in court that Eramo's reputation has been damaged based on falsity.