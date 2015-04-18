Quantcast

Virginia Alcohol Agency's Arrest Powers Under Scrutiny

Posted: Updated: May 02, 2015 03:41 PM
Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
By LARRY O'DELL
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia alcohol-law enforcement agency that has sparked public outrage over two high-profile arrests has investigated three complaints of excessive use of force by its officers in the last five years.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Department supplied those numbers to The Associated Press in response to an open-records request. But details remain sealed. ABC declined to release the reports, citing personnel records exemptions in the state's Freedom of Information Act.

ABC's arrest powers are under scrutiny after the March arrest of University of Virginia student Martese Johnson, who suffered a gash on his head. In 2013, another U.Va. student fled in a panic when her car was swarmed by a half-dozen agents who mistook a carton of sparkling water for beer.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.