Charlottesville FD Responds to Rockland Avenue House Fire

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the University of Virginia Medical Center following a house fire on Rockland Avenue Thursday morning.The Charlottesville Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 700 block of Rockland Avenue in Charlottesville at 11:11 Thursday morning. Firefighters say they found several people inside the residence when they arrived at 11:15 a.m.

Charlottesville Fire Chief Richard Jones says the fire broke out in a first floor bedroom of the home. The fire was put out shortly after crews arrived. According to Charlottesville Fire Marshal Jay Davis, it was an electrical fire that has been ruled accidental.



At least two people were treated on scene by the Charlottesville - Albemarle Rescue Squad. One was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for smoke inhalation, there is no update on their condition at this time.



Chief Jones says five people have been displaced due to the fire. They will be relocated with help from the American Red Cross.



Avon Street near Rockland Ave. was closed in both directions for more than an hour while firefighters were on scene.