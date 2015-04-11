UVA Alumni for Change Hold Rally and Deliver Letter to UVA President

Hundreds of people marched Saturday from the UVA Rotunda to the President's house on Carr's Hill.

“We're just marching in solidarity with the students here on grounds in support of Martese,” says Pat Collier, UVA Alumni for Change member.

Third year student Martese Johnson marched with the crowd. His bloody arrest by Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control agents made national headlines last month.

“He's just an incredible young man and so seeing him there in that video, there on the ground, it was just really heart wrenching and I knew in that moment that I had to do something,” says Collier.

Organizers of the newly-formed group "UVA Alumni for Change" say they want a noticeable shift at the university. Their message is that the university needs to be more welcoming of African Americans.

The group UVA Alumni for Change organized the rally to demand the university make changes. At the rally Saturday, they suggested just what those changes should be by way of hand delivering a letter to University President Teresa Sullivan.

It asks UVA to triple the number of enrolled African American students by 2020, and increase the number of black tenured faculty to 15 percent.

“And that there are resources around for the support of these students so they can feel at home here, just like everyone else,” says Pat Collier of UVA Alumni.

Mike Dudley, a class of 81 graduate, was back at the university for UVA's Black Alumni Weekend. “I care about what goes on here and I care about these young men,” says Dudley.

Dudley says he was outraged by what happened to Johnson. He joined UVA Alumni for Change to help Johnson's fight for justice.

“We're raising money again to help with any legal defense he needs for his criminal defense as well as civil support he needs to have. We're just here to show our support for him,” says Dudley.

Martese Johnson spoke briefly at the rally, but declined an interview.

Johnson says Saturday's march won't accomplish the changes they want, but asked everyone to keep trying in the future.