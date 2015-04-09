UVA Frat Won't Pursue Honor Code Case Against 'Jackie'

By BROCK VERGAKIS

Associated Press

A University of Virginia fraternity says it will not pursue an honor code violation against a student who told Rolling Stone for a story that has since been retracted that several brothers gang-raped her during a party.

Virginia's honor code prohibits lying, cheating and stealing. Those who are found guilty by a student panel are expelled.

Rolling Stone based much of its November article on what a student identified only as "Jackie" told a reporter. She claimed she suffered a brutal sexual assault at the hands of seven men at the Phi Kappa Psi house 2012.

Following the story's publication, Charlottesville police said there's no evidence an assault occurred at Phi Kappa Psi.

Phi Kappa Psi spokesman Brian Ellis says the fraternity is concerned with the magazine's reckless reporting.

