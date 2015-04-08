Sen. Kaine Asking FERC to Revise Policies

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has sent a letter to federal regulators, asking them to consider making "appropriate changes" to their scoping meeting process.

Sen. Kaine says he has received several letters from people in Nelson County about a public hearing held by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last month.

Many claim FERC didn't provide everyone a fair chance to voice their concerns about Dominion Resource's proposed natural gas pipeline.

Those letters claim Dominion stacked the speaker list at the event to favor pro-pipeline speakers.

"I've already met with citizens groups. I've also met with the current proponent of these pipelines, so I'm trying to learn as well. But the thing that you really need to do is weigh in with the Federal Energy Regulatory Panel, whose job it is to determine whether the pipeline is needed," said the senator.

Kaine's letter follows another sent by Senator Mark Warner just last week, also asking FERC to review their scoping meeting policies.